New takeover guidelines to end bear-hug delay tactics
Competition Commission aims to make hostile takeover process clearer
21 January 2024 - 08:04
South African firms targeted for hostile takeovers will not be able to drag out the acquisition process under proposed new guidelines by the Competition Commission.
The department of trade, industry & competition recently gazetted draft guidelines on the filing of merger notifications for hostile transactions...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.