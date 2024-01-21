Business

New takeover guidelines to end bear-hug delay tactics

Competition Commission aims to make hostile takeover process clearer

21 January 2024 - 08:04

South African firms targeted for hostile takeovers will not be able to drag out the acquisition process under proposed new guidelines by the Competition Commission. 

The department of trade, industry & competition recently gazetted draft guidelines on the filing of merger notifications for hostile transactions...

