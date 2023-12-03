Packaging
Transpaco is still hunting ‘very aggressively’ for acquisitions
03 December 2023 - 17:05
Niche packaging group Transpaco has been looking “very aggressively” at acquisitions, including segments of larger and loss-making rival Nampak. But no opportunities have been deemed deal worthy.
Speaking at an AGM on Friday, CEO Phil Abelheim disclosed that Transpaco had looked at 30-40 companies as possible acquisition targets in the past year. “There was not very much that was of interest to us.”..
