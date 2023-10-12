Dealmakers: The buyout hit list
The most lucrative investment strategy in recent times has been being in the right place, at the right time, for a buyout. What are the hot tips for the next round of buyouts?
12 October 2023 - 05:03
Investors who were in the right place at the right time ahead of merger & acquisition activity have made more than a few rewarding flips in the past five years.
There was the premium-priced DP World buyout of mobility giant Imperial Holdings and the buyout of ARB Holdings, as well as those of technology conglomerates Alviva and Adapt IT, private hospitals group Mediclinic, liquor group Distell, logistics specialist OneLogix, retailer Massmart and Premier Fishing & Brands...
