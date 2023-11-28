Stefanutti Stocks hopes for decision on Eskom dispute in new year
Construction and engineering firm narrows its interim loss
28 November 2023 - 08:41
Construction and engineering firm Stefanutti Stocks has narrowed its interim loss from continuing operations as its restructuring plans and dispute with troubled state-owned power utility Eskom continues.
The company, valued at about R230m on the JSE, said on Tuesday in its results for the six months to end-August that revenue for continuing operations rose 16.2% to R3.3bn, of which nearly two-thirds was generated in SA, and operating profit increased 27.2% to R68.8m...
