WATCH: PPC returns to profit in first half

Business Day TV speaks to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen

20 November 2023 - 21:47
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
PPC has returned to profit. The cement maker has posted headline earnings per share of 26c for the half year, from a loss of 5c previously. The results follow an improved performance across its markets despite a difficult trading environment. Business Day TV unpacked the results with PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

