WATCH: PPC returns to profit in first half

PPC has returned to profit. The cement maker has posted headline earnings per share of 26c for the half year, from a loss of 5c previously. The results follow an improved performance across its markets despite a difficult trading environment. Business Day TV unpacked the results with PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen.
