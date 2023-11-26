VW executive worried about future of firm's SA operations
Schäfer said there were no current plans to introduce EV manufacturing in South Africa, because electric cars were priced out of the reach of most domestic consumer
26 November 2023 - 07:15
A senior Volkswagen executive involved in a global cost-cutting strategy said on Friday that he was “very worried” about the future of the company's operations in South Africa, which is facing persistent power cuts and logistics snarl-ups.
The company's VW passenger car brand is in the midst of defining the key measures of a global scheme to boost its flagging margins — the first in a series of savings drives aimed at improving group profitability and staying competitive in the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). The German carmaker has been in South Africa for nearly 80 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.