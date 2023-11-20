WATCH: Omnia’s interim profit dips as fertiliser prices decline

Consumer inflation data and the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will be the focus this week
A single state in which Muslims are the majority would be repressive and intolerant like all its neighbours
‘In Swartland, the PA were dishing out beers to whoever they could find on the streets and there was a truck full of food parcels,’ DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said
Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti join the push for the International Criminal Court to indict Israel’s leaders for war crimes
Poultry group reports its first annual loss in its 23-year history
Ratings agency expects growth to remain muted while public debt grows faster than it expected
Checkers took Pick n Pay to court accusing it of copying its products
Lloyd Austin visits Ukraine's leader as a vocal bloc of Republicans oppose sending more aid to Ukraine
Amakhosi urged to secure former Al Wahda coach to rebuild the team
Sambra wants the insurance sector to start publishing VIN data of all previously written off vehicles
Omnia has posted a 4% drop in interim profit due to lower fertiliser prices. Business Day TV discusses the performance with the group’s CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
