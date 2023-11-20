Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Omnia’s interim profit dips as fertiliser prices decline

Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy

20 November 2023 - 16:25
by Business Day TV
Omnia Holdings Limited CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia Holdings Limited CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Omnia has posted a 4% drop in interim profit due to lower fertiliser prices.

Business Day TV discusses the performance with the group’s CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

