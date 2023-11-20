WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela on navigating risk

Barloworld has delivered what it calls a pleasing annual performance. The diversified industrial group posted a 5.5% increase in headline earnings per share from continuing operations, citing strategy execution and better-than-expected trading. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Dominic Sewela for more detail.
