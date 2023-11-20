Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela on navigating risk

Business Day TV speaks to Dominic Sewela after Barloworld posts higher annual profit

20 November 2023 - 22:31
Dominic Sewela. Picture: BRETT ELOFF
Barloworld has delivered what it calls a pleasing annual performance. The diversified industrial group posted a 5.5% increase in headline earnings per share from continuing operations, citing strategy execution and better-than-expected trading. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Dominic Sewela for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
