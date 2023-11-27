Oceana profits surge as Lucky Star sales shine in tough economy
Sales of the popular brand grew 9% over the past year and inventory levels were 18.7% higher year on year to ensure continuing supplies
SA’s largest fishing company, Oceana, reported a surge in profit and grew the sales volume of its popular Lucky Star brand despite local consumers feeling the impact of a struggling domestic economy, high inflation and interest rate hikes on their pockets.
“As the group expects SA consumers to remain under financial pressure, management will continue to pursue its strategy to grow Lucky Star consumption through availability and relative affordability, supported by promotional activity and brand and inventory investment,” the company, valued at about R8.6bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the year to end-September...
