Sasol to be prosecuted over gas price gouging for almost a decade
Competition authority’s finding on gas may raise questions about the effectiveness of Nersa
11 July 2023 - 15:36
UPDATED 11 July 2023 - 22:40
In an antitrust finding that may raise questions about the effectiveness of the energy regulator, the competition watchdog said Sasol has been charging excessive prices to its customers for almost a decade.
The Competition Commission, which investigates antitrust issues before referring them to the Competition Tribunal for adjudication, said on Tuesday Sasol extracted markups of up to 72% on natural gas. It began investigating the matter after it received three complaints against Sasol Gas in 2022...
