WATCH: Threads becomes the world’s fastest-growing app
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda
12 July 2023 - 20:57
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Meta Platform’s new Threads app has become the world's fastest-growing app after hitting more than 100-million users within five days of its launch. Twitter, meanwhile, has threatened to sue Meta, accusing the firm of hiring former Twitter employees to share trade secrets. Business Day TV spoke to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Threads becomes the world’s fastest-growing app
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda
Meta Platform’s new Threads app has become the world's fastest-growing app after hitting more than 100-million users within five days of its launch. Twitter, meanwhile, has threatened to sue Meta, accusing the firm of hiring former Twitter employees to share trade secrets. Business Day TV spoke to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
DAVE LEE: Positive launch for Threads, but will monetisation ruin it?
Meta’s Threads says 30-million users have signed up
A first take on Meta’s Threads app
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Despite its critics, Threads has Twitter users cutting ties
Threads crosses 90-million users mark in four days
Threads could be the unravelling of Twitter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.