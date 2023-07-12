WATCH: Threads becomes the world’s fastest-growing app

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda

12 July 2023 - 20:57
Meta Platform’s new Threads app has become the world's fastest-growing app after hitting more than 100-million users within five days of its launch. Twitter, meanwhile, has threatened to sue Meta, accusing the firm of hiring former Twitter employees to share trade secrets. Business Day TV spoke to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda for more detail.

