Nampak finds buyer for Tanzania property

Plastic, paper and metals packaging manufacturer is advancing in its bid to exit East Africa

25 May 2023 - 19:56 Michelle Gumede

Debt-laden Nampak said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Canda T Investment to sell a property in its Tanzanian manufacturing business for $5.5m (R109m).

The packaging group, which has warned of job cuts (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2023-05-24-nampak-flags-job-cuts-before-revised-r1bn-rights-offer/) in SA ahead of its planned R1bn rights offer, said the book value of the property is $107,383 (about R2.13m)...

