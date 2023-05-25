Companies / Industrials

Premier Fishing reports double-digit rise in revenue

The company says it remains confident it will weather the tough economic environment

25 May 2023 - 21:52 Katharine Child

Premier Fishing and Brands, owned by Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, has reported a double-digit increase in revenue and a 4% rise in gross profit due to higher squid catches, in the half year to end-February.

SA squid is in strong demand overseas, the small-cap seafood company said. ..

