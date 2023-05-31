Tongaat Hulett’s prospects improve with eight potential buyers in line

Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Tongaat Hulett has attracted the interest of eight potential buyers for either the entire company or its ailing SA business, raising the prospect of saving one of the biggest names and employers in the country.
The business rescue practitioners, Metis Advisory, on Thursday unveiled their plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer and scheduled the vote on it for June 14...
