Can Phil Roux save Nampak?

Nampak has been crushed by misadventures in Africa and a staggering debt bill. But the group may finally have found its turnaround guy

01 June 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Interim CEO Phil Roux’s promise to “behave like we are owners and think like shareholders” could be just what Nampak needs to garner support for a much-needed — but unpopular — rights issue.

Nampak’s shares spiked more than 20% last week during Roux’s presentation to shareholders, which included a plan to crack down on costs “as other players are trying to eat our lunch”. His candour was a welcome departure from previous investor interaction by Nampak executives...

