RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Astral Foods warns of big drop in profit

The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure

03 May 2023 - 09:18 Nico Gous
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HANNAH BEIER
Astral Foods has flagged a plunge in profits in its interim results as record high feed input costs, the electricity crisis and the decay of municipal infrastructure drives up costs and hampers the poultry group’s operations.

One of SA’s largest suppliers of chicken to fast-food outlets, restaurants and hotels — valued at R7.3bn on the JSE — said it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, and earnings per share (EPS) to drop 87%-92% year on year to 116c-189c and 114-185c, respectively, for the six months to end-March.

Parts of the business have been able to manage the effect of load-shedding by using available spare capacity at its various feed mills, but at an extra cost and by setting aside capital expenditure — money spent by businesses to maintain or expand fixed assets — to negate the future effect.

Business Day reported in November that the company will inject R200m into alternative energy and water storage resources as worsening rolling blackouts and water shortages affect its operations.

The group has already implemented production cutbacks to try to manage the effect of load-shedding, which severely hampers its integrated poultry production and processing chain. More chickens on the lot means greater spending on feed and more shifts to address the backlog.

Astral Foods added in a trading update in January that feed input costs, which make up about 70% of the costs of producing a broiler chicken, surged in the first quarter of the year, with yellow maize reaching R5,300/tonne on the domestic Safex commodity market.

The company’s interim results are expected to be published on May 22.

With Michelle Gumede

gousn@businesslive.co.za

LETTER: Astral did take questions at its AGM

Theuns Eloff, chair of Astral Foods, tells the FM his company has a well-earned reputation for transparency
Opinion
1 month ago

Cloudy outlook for agricultural commodities

There’s a mixed year ahead for the food producer sector, but agriculture will continue to perform well into at least the first quarter of 2024
Special Reports
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: Zero rating chicken will benefit farmers and consumers

In the current environment trade measures could pluck the last few feathers from the near-naked carcass of the embattled local poultry sector
Opinion
3 months ago

Blackouts ‘are placing SA’s food security at risk’, Astral warns

Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at ...
Business
3 months ago

WATCH: Astral Foods flags big drop in headline earnings

Business Day TV speaks to  Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte
Companies
3 months ago

Astral loses money on every chicken it produces

The price of producing a chicken currently exceeds the selling price by R2/kg, the poultry group said
Companies
3 months ago

