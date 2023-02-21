Companies / Industrials

Aveng aims to settle legacy debt by June

Proceeds of Trident Steel disposal to pay off remaining SA debt of R353m, opening way for ‘spectacular things’

21 February 2023 - 20:08 Michelle Gumede and Andries Mahlangu

Aveng is looking to settle its legacy debt by the end of June, an important step in the infrastructure and resource company’s long journey to repair its balance sheet. It is also exploring a potential foreign listing to attract institutional investors.

Aveng said on Tuesday it would use part of the R700m proceeds of the disposal of Trident Steel to pay off the remaining SA legacy debt of R353m, down from R3.3bn in 2018...

