Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
We need to create employment not set up obstructionist laws and regulations
Fears appear to centre on potential social unrest and likely plunge in financial market asset prices due to panic selling
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transnet’s poor service cost Kumba Iron Ore R10bn in earnings last year
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Aveng is looking to settle its legacy debt by the end of June, an important step in the infrastructure and resource company’s long journey to repair its balance sheet. It is also exploring a potential foreign listing to attract institutional investors.
Aveng said on Tuesday it would use part of the R700m proceeds of the disposal of Trident Steel to pay off the remaining SA legacy debt of R353m, down from R3.3bn in 2018...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Aveng aims to settle legacy debt by June
Proceeds of Trident Steel disposal to pay off remaining SA debt of R353m, opening way for ‘spectacular things’
Aveng is looking to settle its legacy debt by the end of June, an important step in the infrastructure and resource company’s long journey to repair its balance sheet. It is also exploring a potential foreign listing to attract institutional investors.
Aveng said on Tuesday it would use part of the R700m proceeds of the disposal of Trident Steel to pay off the remaining SA legacy debt of R353m, down from R3.3bn in 2018...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.