Aveng’s Moolmans bags 5-year contract valued at R7bn

Mining contractor continues to pursue other opportunities in Sub-Saharan countries and West Africa

31 January 2023 - 17:31 Michelle Gumede

Mining contractor Moolmans, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Aveng, has entered into a new five-year contract with its long-standing client and manganese miner Tshipi é Ntle valued at about R7bn.

“The award of this contract signifies a key strategic milestone for Moolmans, which is actively selecting and entering into long-term and commercially viable contracts, coupled with the necessary investment in heavy mining equipment,” Aveng said in a statement...

