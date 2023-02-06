Companies / Mining

Renergen loses three directors at once

The company says this is because it has moved from an exploration to a production company

06 February 2023 - 12:08 Katharine Child
UPDATED 06 February 2023 - 20:27

Three directors have resigned from energy company Renergen with immediate effect, which the company says is because it has changed from an exploration into a production company.

Nonexecutive directors Alex Pickard, Francois Olivier and Bane Maleke resigned and while it is unusual for three directors to leave at once, the company said this had been planned 12 months in advance due to the shift in strategy. Two new directors have been appointed...

