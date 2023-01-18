The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
An overwhelming majority of shareholders have voted in favour of Aveng disposing of Trident Steel, its last and most significant asset that formed part of a disposal strategy dating back to 2018.
In the AGM chaired by Philip Hourquebie on Wednesday morning, 99.98% of shareholders gave the sale R700m sale the green light...
Aveng shareholders give green light to R700m Trident Steel disposal
Seven of the 15 conditions precedent for the transaction have been met and competition approval is anticipated to be obtained by March
