Companies / Industrials

Aveng shareholders give green light to R700m Trident Steel disposal

Seven of the 15 conditions precedent for the transaction have been met and competition approval is anticipated to be obtained by March

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 13:37 Michelle Gumede

An overwhelming majority of shareholders have voted in favour of Aveng disposing of Trident Steel, its last and most significant asset that formed part of a disposal strategy dating back to 2018.

In the AGM chaired by Philip Hourquebie on Wednesday morning, 99.98% of shareholders gave the sale R700m sale the green light...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.