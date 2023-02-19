Aveng flags a mixed bag of first-half results

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
The ratio climbed in the third quarter after rocketing 62% from 2011/12 to 2021/22, placing the SA numbers among the world’s highest
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Group says sales growth has been exceptional with an equally solid performance in aftersales
Market apprehensive about possibility of large portion of Eskom’s debt being absorbed into sovereign balance sheet
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
It is still unclear whether the strikes in the heart of the capital were aimed at a specific individual
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
Infrastructure, resource and mining group Aveng said its first-half earnings were expected to slump by almost a fifth, sending its shares on their biggest fall since October 2022.
In a trading statement released late on Friday, Aveng advised shareholders its operating earnings for the six months to the end of December were expected to be 13%-17% lower than the previous year’s comparative period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Aveng flags a mixed bag of first-half results
Infrastructure, resource and mining group Aveng said its first-half earnings were expected to slump by almost a fifth, sending its shares on their biggest fall since October 2022.
In a trading statement released late on Friday, Aveng advised shareholders its operating earnings for the six months to the end of December were expected to be 13%-17% lower than the previous year’s comparative period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.