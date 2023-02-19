Companies / Industrials

Aveng flags a mixed bag of first-half results

19 February 2023 - 16:07 Michelle Gumede

Infrastructure, resource and mining group Aveng said its first-half earnings were expected to slump by almost a fifth, sending its shares on their biggest fall since October 2022.

In a trading statement released late on Friday, Aveng advised shareholders its operating earnings for the six months to the end of December were expected to be 13%-17% lower than the previous year’s comparative period...

