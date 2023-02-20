Companies / Industrials

Mpact expects jump in profits on higher sales

Paper and plastics packaging group sees headline earnings increasing about one-fifth for the year ended-December

20 February 2023 - 13:17 Nico Gous

Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact has flagged a rise in headline earnings of about one-fifth in its 2022 financial year on the back of higher sales.

The company, valued at R4.5bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement that headline earnings per share (Heps) , the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, for continuing operations will jump 19.5%-32.7% to 410c-455c for the year end-December as it sees annual revenue increasing about 7% year on year to R12.4bn...

