Companies / Industrials

Grindrod Shipping share price tanks over gloomy outlook

Company warns of narrower growth reflecting a progressive weakening of dry-bulk markets

16 February 2023 - 20:19 Michelle Gumede and Nico Gous

The share price of maritime transportation services group Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) fell to its lowest level in more than a year on Thursday after it flagged narrowing growth during the fourth quarter that reflected a progressive weakening of the dry bulk markets. 

The group reported a loss of $4.58m for the three months to December — a far cry from the $52.8m profit in the same period in 2021...

