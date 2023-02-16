Companies / Industrials

AECI picks German national as new CEO

16 February 2023

Diversified chemicals and explosive supplier AECI has named Holger Riemensperger as its new group CEO and executive director, replacing Mark Dytor, who has retired after nearly a decade at the helm.  

Riemensperger was until recently the COO at chemical group K+S, headquartered in Germany, and has held many executive and senior management positions in companies in Germany, the US, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden and Malaysia...

