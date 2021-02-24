AECI declares hefty dividend as it eyes Covid-19 recovery
In spite of a sharp fall of profits in its year to end-December, the group says its confident in the diversity of its operations and its cash position
24 February 2021 - 11:25
Diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI has proceeded with a more than R500m final dividend, expressing confidence its ability to take advantage of a global economic recovery from Covid-19.
The group’s interests range from explosives used in the mining industry, to asphalt, water treatment and agriculture, and took a R1bn revenue hit in 2020 as road construction ground to a halt and the pandemic shuttered factories...
