Companies / Industrials AECI declares hefty dividend as it eyes Covid-19 recovery In spite of a sharp fall of profits in its year to end-December, the group says its confident in the diversity of its operations and its cash position BL PREMIUM

Diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI has proceeded with a more than R500m final dividend, expressing confidence its ability to take advantage of a global economic recovery from Covid-19.

The group’s interests range from explosives used in the mining industry, to asphalt, water treatment and agriculture, and took a R1bn revenue hit in 2020 as road construction ground to a halt and the pandemic shuttered factories...