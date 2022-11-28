Companies / Industrials

Invicta withholds dividend after share buyback

The headline earnings of the industrial holding company jumped 35% in its half-year results

28 November 2022 - 10:15 Nico Gous

Invicta, Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company, has decided against declaring an interim dividend because of its share repurchase programme, CEO Steven Joffe said in its latest half-year results.

The group, whose interest include automotive aftermarket parts, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) kits and parts for heavy machinery, bought back about 4.7% of its ordinary and 5% of its preference shares in issue to the tune of of R167m in its half-year end-September...

