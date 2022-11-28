Prices of the bullion have been tracking the greenback’s moves closely, and rising uncertainty from the unrest seems to be underpinning it, analyst says
Invicta, Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company, has decided against declaring an interim dividend because of its share repurchase programme, CEO Steven Joffe said in its latest half-year results.
The group, whose interest include automotive aftermarket parts, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) kits and parts for heavy machinery, bought back about 4.7% of its ordinary and 5% of its preference shares in issue to the tune of of R167m in its half-year end-September...
Invicta withholds dividend after share buyback
The headline earnings of the industrial holding company jumped 35% in its half-year results
Invicta, Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company, has decided against declaring an interim dividend because of its share repurchase programme, CEO Steven Joffe said in its latest half-year results.
The group, whose interest include automotive aftermarket parts, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) kits and parts for heavy machinery, bought back about 4.7% of its ordinary and 5% of its preference shares in issue to the tune of of R167m in its half-year end-September...
