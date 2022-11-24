The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Not many JSE firms have gone cap in hand to shareholders and come out the other side — but chemicals group Omnia, which scraped together R2bn from investors in 2019 at just R20 a share, is now trading at R69 a share. Half-year operating profit jumped 47% to more than R1bn and it still has cash on its books, despite having sunk billions into pricey commodities to supply customers over the past six months. The FM spoke to CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
It’s not a given that companies will emerge successfully from highly discounted rights offers — just look at Tongaat. Did you see yourself coming out of that cash call in the way you have?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE G SPOT
Omnia finds fertile ground
Bogged down in debt just three years ago, now it’s paying out chunky dividends as growth surges
Not many JSE firms have gone cap in hand to shareholders and come out the other side — but chemicals group Omnia, which scraped together R2bn from investors in 2019 at just R20 a share, is now trading at R69 a share. Half-year operating profit jumped 47% to more than R1bn and it still has cash on its books, despite having sunk billions into pricey commodities to supply customers over the past six months. The FM spoke to CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
It’s not a given that companies will emerge successfully from highly discounted rights offers — just look at Tongaat. Did you see yourself coming out of that cash call in the way you have?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.