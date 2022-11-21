PPC bolstered by buoyancy in Rwanda amid muted SA cement market

Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Agricultural policy is likely to be a hot topic at elective conference, but good intentions do not always mean successes
Mantashe says the SFF has bought an additional primary depot in Cape Town that will provide open access to third parties to store their fuels
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
In the latest in a series of tit-for-tat attacks, several mortar shells hit a border district in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, leaving a child and a teacher among the dead and at least six wounded
Midfielder gives an electrifying performance, running amok through Iran’s ranks
It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
SA’s largest cement maker, PPC, says that without a significant rise in infrastructure spending and tangible action against imports, SA’s cement demand is expected to remain subdued.
The Johannesburg-based construction and materials group reported cement sales volumes in SA and Botswana were down 2.6% in the half-year to September. Conversely, cement sales volumes increased by 11% for Cimerwa in Rwanda. ..
