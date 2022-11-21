Companies / Industrials

PPC bolstered by buoyancy in Rwanda amid muted SA cement market

Without a significant increase in infrastructure spending, SA demand is expected to remain subdued

21 November 2022 - 18:46 Michelle Gumede

SA’s largest cement maker, PPC, says that without a significant rise in infrastructure spending and tangible action against imports, SA’s cement demand is expected to remain subdued. 

The Johannesburg-based construction and materials group reported cement sales volumes in SA and Botswana were down 2.6% in the half-year to September. Conversely, cement sales volumes increased by 11% for Cimerwa in Rwanda. ..

