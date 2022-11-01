×

Companies / Industrials

Nearly 15,000 jobs on the line as Tongaat Hulett misses payment to growers

SA Canegrowers will meet the company’s business rescue practitioners on Wednesday for an update on financial arrangements

01 November 2022 - 19:47 Andries Mahlangu

Nearly 15,000 permanent and seasonal farm workers employed by sugar cane growers are at risk of losing their jobs, the SA Canegrowers Association said after beleaguered sugar company Tongaat Hulett missed a payment due on Monday.

The figure excludes contractors, haulier companies, input suppliers, mill workers and other service providers throughout the value chain...

