×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Santova reports strong interim earnings, driven by operations in Africa

Profit soars by more than half as global supply-chain disruptions drive demand for the group’s specialist services

BL Premium
01 November 2022 - 16:15 Nico Gous

Santova on Tuesday reported a strong interim performance, underpinned by its operations in Africa, as global supply-chain disruptions drive demand for the group’s specialistservices.

Profit for the six months to end-August jumped 58.5% to R107.1m, or 78.1c a share, with revenue rising to R313.7m from R278m in the same period a year earlier...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.