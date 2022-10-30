Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
Diversified industrial group Afrimat, whose interests span open-pit mining to the supply of construction materials, says it is counting the costs of the Transnet strike, which had a ripple effect on its customers.
Andries van Heerden, CEO of the Cape Town-based group, said recent disruption caused by the Transnet pay strike had a crippling effect on its sales and illustrated how “exposed we are as a country to Transnet”. ..
Afrimat counts the cost of supply chain disruption
Group’s core iron-ore business did not move a single tonne during the crippling Transnet strike of nearly two weeks
