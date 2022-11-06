×

Companies / Industrials

Astral Foods does a balancing act hoping for more than chicken feed at year-end

Astral’s share price has climbed over 5.5% since the beginning of the year but has fallen by more than 11% over the past five years

06 November 2022 - 17:01 Michelle Gumede

Food processor Astral Foods had an overall mixed performance for the 2022 financial year where the capital investments into poultry production and processing capacity bolstered sales — but the group was simultaneously adversely affected by the SA economy and poultry consumption patterns.

It cautioned that the delay in the implementation of anti-dumping duties and the continued dumping of poultry products, water supply disruptions and further escalation of energy input costs would all have a negative bearing on the outlook for the 2023 financial year, affecting the level of earnings. ..

