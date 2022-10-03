Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Construction, engineering and mining group Aveng is making headway with its debt reduction and balance sheet derisking strategy, the company said on Monday as it announced it had reduced its debt by a further R75m in three months.
The Johannesburg-based group told shareholders in a statement that it cut its external debt in SA to R406m in the three months to the end of September 2022 from R481m...
Aveng bulldozes a portion of its debt
External debt of R481m in June was slashed to to R406m by the end of September
