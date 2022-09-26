×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Industrials

Recovering demand in China looks good for BMW

Carmaker expects to hit target of 10% fully electric sales this year

26 September 2022 - 17:15 Agency Staff
BMW logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY/FILE PHOTO
BMW logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY/FILE PHOTO

Berlin — BMW expects to reach the higher end of its 7%-9% margin target for the cars business and sees slight sales growth in 2023, CFO Nicolas Peter said in a roundtable discussion on Monday.

Demand was recovering in China in the third quarter after lockdowns plagued the first half, the CFO said, describing it as a “rollercoaster” year in its largest sales market.

In Europe, order books are still full but demand is weak in Germany and the UK and stronger in France, Spain and Italy.

The luxury carmaker expects to hit its target of 10% fully electric sales this year at about 240,000-245,000 vehicles and could see that figure rising to about 400,000 next year, Peter added.

Asked how BMW is responding to the gas shortage in Europe, Peter said it has reduced gas intake in Germany and Austria by 15% and expects to be able to cut it further. “The gas issue will not have any direct impact on us this year,” Peter said, adding BMW has also not seen any production cuts in its supplier network so far.

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have outlined contingency plans in the past week should their supplier networks fail to deliver parts, including increasing orders from suppliers outside the European countries most affected by the gas crisis.

Peter did not give specifics on whether BMW is doing the same but said it has developed a far closer relationship with its supplier network since the chip shortage.

Reuters

Supply chain problems force Toyota to close Russia factory

Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
Companies
1 day ago

Green regulations put pressure on auto suppliers

Suppliers have little choice but to shoulder the extra costs of making their components sustainable to meet carmakers’ environmental targets
Companies
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
European cafe culture brought to Rosebank
Companies / Property
2.
MultiChoice to sell smart TVs to support ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Capitec’s banking app now running after crash on ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec half-year earnings set to benefit from ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Stor-Age is latest property company to be listed ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.