×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Putin ally Prigozhin admits he founded Wagner mercenaries

‘Putin’s chef’ has previously sued outlets including investigative website Bellingcat for reporting his links to Wagner

26 September 2022 - 17:03 Agency Staff
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that he had founded the Wagner Group private military company in 2014, the first public confirmation of a link he has previously denied and sued journalists for reporting.

The Wagner Group, staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali, among other countries.

The press service of Prigozhin’s Concord catering firm posted his comments on the social network VKontakte in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site on why he had stopped denying his links to Wagner.

“I cleaned the old weapons myself, sorted out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who could help me with this. From that moment, on May 1 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later came to be called the Wagner Battalion,” Prigozhin said.

“I am proud that I was able to defend their right to protect the interests of their country,” he said in the statement.

Prigozhin’s Concord catering firm confirmed to Reuters that the statement was genuine.

Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef” due to his company’s Kremlin catering contracts, has been sanctioned by the US and EU for his role in Wagner.

They also accuse him of funding a troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency that Washington says influenced US elections, among other global disruption campaigns.

Prigozhin has previously sued outlets including investigative website Bellingcat, Russian news site Meduza and now-shuttered radio station Echo of Moscow for reporting his links to Wagner.

Wagner was founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and started providing support to pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Reuters 

Russia pledges ‘full protection’ to annexed areas as Western outrage grows

Foreign minister gave the answer after being asked if Moscow would defend the areas with nuclear weapons
World
1 day ago

Newly elected Italian right-wing coalition will bring stability, they say

The election results showed the rightist bloc should have a solid majority in both Italy’s houses of parliament, potentially ending years of upheaval ...
World
2 hours ago

Did Cuban missile crisis delay the inevitable?

The threat of a Russian nuclear strike is as real now as it was in 1963
Opinion
3 days ago

Russia’s Lavrov walks out Security Council meeting critical of Putin

UN chief deeply concerned over reports of Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Protests against Putin’s new draft spread in ...
World / Europe
2.
Belgium under pressure as some EU states push for ...
World / Europe
3.
US to Russia: expect ‘catastrophic consequences’ ...
World / Americas
4.
Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ ...
World / Asia
5.
Invictus Energy begins drilling its first of two ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Protests against Putin’s new draft spread in Dagestan

World / Europe

US to Russia: expect ‘catastrophic consequences’ if nuclear weapons used in ...

World / Americas

Man with swastika on shirt kills at least 13 people at Russian school

World / Europe

Belgium under pressure as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.