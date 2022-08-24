KAP Industrial almost doubles dividend amid lumber support

Brent crude futures fell 40c to $99.82 a barrel, while the US WTI crude futures contract was down 27c at $93.47 a barrel
Strong sales from the group's timber and chemical interests helped profits rise by more than two-thirds in 2022
KAP Industrial, whose interests range from mattresses to car seats, says robust demand for timber and chemicals helped drive up profits by two-thirds in its year to end-June, allowing the group to almost double its dividend.
Group revenue rose 17% to R28bn and profits 67% to R1.76bn, with global supply-chain disruptions benefiting KAP as a local manufacturer, allowing it to up its final dividend 93% to 29c...
KAP Industrial, whose interests range from mattresses to car seats, says robust demand for timber and chemicals helped drive up profits by two-thirds in its year to end-June, allowing the group to almost double its dividend.
Group revenue rose 17% to R28bn and profits 67% to R1.76bn, with global supply-chain disruptions benefiting KAP as a local manufacturer, allowing it to up its final dividend 93% to 29c...
