Mondi profit rises as demand recovers, but Russian threat looms

The group says it’s yet to feel the full benefits of recent price increases, but is facing uncertainty in Russia which generates a fifth of its profit

03 March 2022 - 11:41 Karl Gernetzky
Paper and packaging group Mondi says a recovery in volumes and price increases bumped up profits more than 10% in 2021, but its return to pre-pandemic levels is under threat from surging energy costs and the conflict in Ukraine.

Mondi has generated a fifth of its underlying core profit in Russia for the past three years, and said on Thursday that while it is also eyeing the full benefits of recent price increases, there was significant geopolitical uncertainty.

Group revenue rose 16% to €7.7bn (R131bn) in the 12 months to end-December. Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), or core profit, rose 11% to €1.5bn, about 9% below pre-pandemic levels.

Group revenue benefited from a combination of increased sales volumes and higher prices, and Mondi said it continued to benefit from customers’ preference for large, reliable suppliers, as well as environmentally friendly products.

Prices were higher across the entire business and most significantly in corrugated packaging, which accounts for about a third of revenue, the group said.

Strong growth was also reported in retail end-uses, in particular paper-based shopping and e-commerce as well as food and pet food.

“Looking forward, we expect to make progress in the year,” CEO Andrew King said in a statement with the results.

“There are significant geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties and we anticipate continued inflationary pressures on our cost base. However, we also expect to realise the full benefit of the price increases implemented in 2021 and early 2022, shorter planned maintenance shuts and the contribution from our capital investment programme.”

Mondi increased eits total dividend for 2021 by 8% to €0.65, a total payout of €298m, which is still down about a quarter from 2019.

The group’s shares were down 1.17% to R313.30 in morning trade on the JSE. The stock has slumped 13.5% over the past week.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

