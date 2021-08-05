Mondi outlook brightens as demand for paper products improves
Online shopping has benefited the SA-based company’s packaging businesses
05 August 2021 - 10:37
UPDATED 05 August 2021 - 19:12
Mondi shares rose as much as 4% on Thursday, the most in four months, after the paper and packaging group painted a rosy outlook in the second half of the financial year, citing demand and rising prices for its product ranges.
With the world economy reopening amid the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, the demand for paper products improved in the first half of the year, with momentum expected to carry into the rest of the year...
