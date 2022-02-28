Companies / Industrials Mondi suspends operations at Ukraine plant, keeps Russian production running B L Premium

Packaging and paper group Mondi, which has a primary listing in London, says it continues to monitor the situation in Russia where it earns 12% of revenue.

The group, which makes industrial packaging, office and craft paper, has 100 sites in 30 countries, with its primary operations based in Russia, SA, Europe and North America. ..