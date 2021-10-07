Companies / Industrials Mondi reports robust third quarter as it passes on costs to customers B L Premium

Paper and packaging group Mondi says underlying core profit rose more than a quarter in its three months ending September, citing progress in passing on costs to customers, even as input costs such as energy rise.

The world’s largest producer of kraft paper has benefited from robust e-commerce activity during Covid-19, while it is also tapping into increased demand for more environmentally-friendly products, as well as large and stable suppliers...