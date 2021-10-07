Mondi reports robust third quarter as it passes on costs to customers
07 October 2021 - 09:16
Paper and packaging group Mondi says underlying core profit rose more than a quarter in its three months ending September, citing progress in passing on costs to customers, even as input costs such as energy rise.
The world’s largest producer of kraft paper has benefited from robust e-commerce activity during Covid-19, while it is also tapping into increased demand for more environmentally-friendly products, as well as large and stable suppliers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now