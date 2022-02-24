Money & Investing Why Sappi is a stock to buy Finally, Sappi appears to be on a roll. But, say analysts, it must slash debt if it wants to really grow B L Premium

The world may have moved increasingly online these past few years, but reports of the death of paper have been greatly exaggerated.

For many product lines, in fact, demand has been exceptional, judging by Sappi’s results for the first quarter to end-December...