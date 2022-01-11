Companies / Industrials Mondi bolsters its climate change commitments B L Premium

Packaging and paper group Mondi on Tuesday announced its goal to reach net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, aligned with science-based targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2019.

Net zero-emission by 2030 or 2050 is being demanded by the climate movement triggered by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg while there is increased demand for more environmentally friendly products globally...