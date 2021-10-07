Riding the green energy wave
There’s a substantial pipeline of green power-generation projects on the horizon. They’ll go some way towards plugging the yawning electricity supply gap
07 October 2021 - 05:00
As results season draws to a close, there’s hardly a large energy user in SA that has not outlined plans to bring private power generation into its business. There’s a wave of sizeable green projects on the horizon, with some set to come online as early as next year.
Earlier this year, Gold Fields announced a 40MW solar plant at its South Deep mine, a project that is on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Though this was to be the biggest renewable self-generation plant in SA, it now pales in comparison with other projects in the pipeline...
