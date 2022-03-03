FirstRand’s half-year profit leaps 41% as pandemic wanes
SA's biggest bank by market value has upped its interim dividend as post- Covid-19 recovery gains pace, though it warns that Ukraine is a risk
03 March 2022 - 11:26
FirstRand, SA’s biggest bank by market value, said half-year profit jumped 41% as SA’s economic recovery saw impairment charges fall from their pandemic levels, allowing the company to unwind credit provisioning for Covid-19 related losses.
The owner of FNB, WesBank and Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said profit for the six-months to end-December 2021 climbed to R16.65bn, up from R11.84bn in the corresponding period the previous year. Basic and diluted normalised headline earnings per share (Heps) rose 43% to 280.6c, up from 196.8c in the previous half-year period...
