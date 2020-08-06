Nampak desperate for a turnaround
The packaging company has failed in Africa so far, writing off more than R10bn in value in a decade
06 August 2020 - 20:11
The CEO of Africa’s largest packaging company, Nampak, said the group has made progress in its turnaround plans, especially outside SA.
Erik Smuts, who joined the group in January, taking over from now Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, was appointed to Nampak’s board at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday where shareholders raised their concerns about the company’s performance.
