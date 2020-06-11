MARC HASENFUSS: Marc 15 – markets love
When you’ve been hanging your a$$ in the air for so long, it’s good to finally get decent buffeting
11 June 2020 - 05:00
Plague diary — week 11. I have been missing tennis terribly — though last week’s net gain on the JSE helped soothe the withdrawal symptoms.
My daily trudge (I can’t really claim a "run" at my stumbling pace) does not provide the same satisfaction as watching an opponent lunge desperately for a drop shot. So, on a stunning and breathless autumn day a few weeks ago, the irrepressible Monday Marauders decided to court danger.
