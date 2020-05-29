Nampak writes down businesses by R3bn amid oil price collapse

Africa’s largest packaging company Nampak has written down its businesses by an amount that is almost four times its market capitalisation, as Covid-19 and a depressed oil price batters the outlook for its operations in Angola and Nigeria.

The group wrote down businesses in those countries by R3bn, which compares unfavourably with its market capitalisation of about R770m, saying on Friday that profits were also at risk from SA’s ban of alcohol sales under lockdown.

The group swung into a loss of about R2.4bn in its six months to end-March, from profit of R653.3m previously. Nampak revenue fell 17% to R6.5bn, with the group already facing tough operating conditions, including in SA, where festive season sales were lower than expected.

Nampak said the outlook in Nigeria and Angola in coming months was gloomy, and given the collapse in oil price, it was possible these countries could feel the effect of foreign-exchange shortages, which would weaken their currencies.

Oil exports are significant to the economies of both Nigeria an Angola, and the price of brent crude has almost halved so far in 2020, hit by a production dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the effect of Covid-19 on travel.

“In order to protect the group’s balance sheet and in the light of anticipated foreign currency shortages resulting from the lower oil price, raw materials will only be supplied to both Angola and Nigeria to the extent that these businesses can obtain the required foreign exchange to fund the importation of raw materials,” the group said.

“As a result of Covid-19 and negative macroeconomic conditions, it is expected that future market growth will be lower than previous expectations. It is expected that demand for general metal packaging will remain under pressure for the rest of the year,” the group said.

