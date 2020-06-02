Companies / Transport & Tourism

Imperial confident volumes will recover as lockdown eases

02 June 2020 - 11:03 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED

Imperial Logistics is optimistic about volumes recovering as SA's lockdown ends, with about 70% of the business now in operation, after operating at about half at the end of March.

The global transport group says it has retained most of its contracts, but warns that profits are likely to fall by more than a fifth in its year to end-June.

Its SA business recorded double-digit revenue growth in the nine months to end-March, but operating profit declined due to Covid-19 and related one-off costs.

Imperial is expecting SA volumes to recover, CEO Mohammed Akoojee said, though the group is concerned about a resumption of more stringent lockdown levels.

It is moving to simplify its business, which may include one-off costs, but it was comfortable with how it was managing the pandemic, Akoojee said.

“We are in very good shape from a balance sheet perspective, particularly if you take into account the shipping proceeds and that will (keep us) in very good financial shape in the short term under very difficult economic conditions,” he said.

Imperial recently concluded the R3.6bn sale of its European shipping business. It intends using some of the cash to pursue its ambitions of becoming a “gateway to Africa” with a full range of transport services.

This remains the group’s strategy, Akoojee said, and is a management priority even during the pandemic. It is focused on managing costs, but could see one-off costs as it disposes of businesses and restructures operations.

The sale of the business requires shareholder approval, which is anticipated around the end of June.

“We are in the process of exiting, restructuring and consolidating business units in this division, to reduce costs, complexity and rightsize the business for a tougher economic environment, exacerbated by Covid-19,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Tuesday Imperial’s share price was up 1.67% to R40.74, having fallen 30.27% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Imperial Logistics to up focus on Africa after European shipping disposal

The group aims to double its business in the rest of the continent, and sees opportunities due to Covid-19
Companies
3 weeks ago

Imperial focuses on African empire

Transport group sees continent as last of the big opportunities
Business
2 weeks ago

Imperial to sell European shipping business for R3.6bn

The planned disposal comes as the freight and logistics group increases its focus on Africa
Companies
4 weeks ago

