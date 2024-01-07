Biotech M&A spree buoys healthcare dealmakers before US conference
Last month alone, drugmakers including AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca announced about 25bn worth of transactions
07 January 2024 - 19:20
New York — Healthcare dealmakers are making their way to San Francisco for a major industry conference, optimistic that more deals are in the offing after a wave of biotech company takeovers at the end of last year.
Kicking-off on Monday, the four-day JPMorgan Healthcare Conference is expected by organisers to attract more than 8,000 people, including delegations from the world’s largest drugmakers...
