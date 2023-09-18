Companies / Healthcare

Pfizer expects 24% take-up for Covid shots in the US

The country is preparing for an autumn campaign after demand for vaccinations drops off

18 September 2023 - 16:00
by Bhanvi Satija and Manas Mishra
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Puurs, Belgium, December 2 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Puurs, Belgium, December 2 2022. File Picture: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Pfizer expects a 24% vaccination rate for Covid-19 shots in the US in 2023, CFO David Denton said on Monday, which equates to roughly 82-million people.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised updated Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, as well as from Moderna as the country prepares to start an autumn vaccination campaign. A third vaccine from Novavax is also under review.

During the previous revaccination campaign, when most Americans had either already had the Covid virus or been previously vaccinated, only about 56.5-million people got the updated booster shots, according to federal data. But last week, a Reuters/Ipos poll showed that about half of Americans are interested in getting an updated Covid-19 vaccine.

Rival Moderna has said it expects US demand for the shots to be between 50-million and 100-million doses in the autumn.

Demand for Covid-19 vaccines has dropped sharply since 2021, when they first became available.

Pfizer said in August it would launch a cost-cutting programme if its Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment keep underperforming expectations in the coming months due to plunging demand.

At the JPMorgan US All Stars Conference, Denton said Pfizer will provide more details on its cost-cutting measures in the second half of 2023. “We want to make sure that we’re investing appropriately based on our R&D pipeline, and the investments that we’re making and bets that we made ... are aligned to the revenue performance of the company long term,”  Denton said.

Reuters

China steps up measures to manage monkeypox

National Health Commission says 20 provinces have reported cases since the beginning of locally transmitted cases in June
World
3 days ago

Moderna upbeat about new Covid vaccine

Pharma group confident it will be effective against BA.2.86 subvariant
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Naspers and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Public interest concerns block Thungela’s ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Attacq seals R2.7bn deal with Government ...
Companies / Property
4.
Zeder share jumps as it announces sale of stake ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
AngloGold offloads its 50% in Colombian project ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.